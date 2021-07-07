CHARLOTTE – N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson has raised more than $2 million toward his bid to flip North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat.
Jackson’s second quarter fundraising report will show the campaign raised more than $700,000 in the second quarter of 2021, bringing the campaign’s total raise for the cycle to over $2 million.
At 38 years old, Jackson joins a growing number of millennial candidates running for U.S. Senate across the country. Jackson’s fundraising shows grassroots support, with over 11,000 individual donors, donations from all 100 counties, and a median donation of $15 in the second quarter of 2021.
Jackson has resisted self-funding or personal loans for his campaign.
“We need a new level of energy, excitement, and transparency if we’re going to flip this seat,” Jackson said. “A U.S. Senate campaign that holds open town halls to talk about any issue from health care to climate change to water quality in the Cape Fear River is something our state hasn’t seen in a long time. We’re seeing real momentum behind the movement we’re building, and we’re overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from folks across the state.”
At press time, Jackson has attended 35 town halls since launching his effort May 22 to hold them in all 100 counties.
In the first quarter of 2021, Jackson raised $1.3 million, the second highest first quarter fundraising in the country among Democratic challengers.
