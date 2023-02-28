Institute offers 5 steps for affordable housing in Matthews

MATTHEWS – The UNC Urban Institute has offered Matthews five sets of recommendations for making housing more affordable.
The research center, which studies economic, environmental and social well-being of communities, began evaluating Matthews in May and wrapped up its work in December. Research associates Katie Zager and Rachel Jackson-Gordon shared their findings with town commissioners Feb. 27.
They offered five recommendations:
• Revise the land-use plan and support housing development. The institute recommends increasing space for mixed use communities and multiple forms of housing. Approving subsidized projects and streamlining the development process with transparency in mind can also support housing development.
• Increase density through updated zoning. The institute suggests increasing “gentle” density, such as duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes rather than large-scale apartments, as well as reducing parking minimums and revising setback requirements.
• Consider location when zoning and permitting. The institute proposes dispersing multifamily developments even to single-family residential and commercial areas, focusing more on desirable areas and prioritizing infill development.
• Preserve current unsubsidized affordable housing. The institute recommends monitoring existing buildings for code compliance, supporting home repair programs or the organizations that offer them, and focusing on neighborhoods with the most need.
• Developer support to facilitate affordable housing. The institute suggests working with the Matthews Housing Alliance as well as other towns and organizations, engaging the community during planning and developing capacity dedicated to affordable housing.
“We want to address things like NIMBYism (Not In My Back Yard) and resistance that community members might feel,” Jackson-Gordon said. “We feel like some provision of information might help combat NIMBYism.”
Commissioner John Urban observed from the presentation that the direction Matthews needs to go is workforce housing and aging in place.
Urban asked if there was any consideration about including land trusts in the recommendations. This may involve a private individual donating land or the town buying property for a trust, which removes some burden off developers. The institute did not include that as a recommendation because there were mixed results with community land trusts.
Also missing were ideas related to development opportunities to the LYNX Silver Line which will connect Uptown Charlotte to Matthews sometime in the future. The institute thought that project was not far enough along to offer a concrete recommendation but it encouraged Matthews to work with transportation planners
The institute also didn’t think inclusionary zoning was right for Matthews at this time. Davidson requires developers to build an affordable unit for every 12 units of market rate housing, which has been challenged by the development community, according to the report.
The institute left the board with some next steps: appoint a housing task force, prioritize report findings into an action plan, and develop an implementation and oversight plan.
“We’re really excited about this study in conjunction with the comprehensive plan,” Senior Planner Nadine Bennett said. “I think this is really important information for that study going forward.”’
The town started surveying residents in February to help create a long-term growth strategy for Matthews through its comprehensive plan.
