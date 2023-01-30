MATTHEWS – A group of high school students from Matthews are representing the town in state and global competitions in which aspiring engineers design, build and code robots.
The Infinite Turtles are among a few FIRST Tech Challenge teams in the Charlotte region. They were formed from a nonprofit, Matthews Community Robotics. The team has support from sponsoring companies like Collins Aerospace and Raytheon Technologies.
FIRST Tech Challenge students showcase what they’ve learned in competitions against other teams.
The Infinite Turtles have won several awards at regional and state qualifiers since their 2019 rookie season.
During the 2021-22 season, the Infinite Turles finished in the top 10 of the world championships in Houston, Texas and brought home an award for their innovation.
They recently qualified for their third state tournament. This year's competition calls for robots to lift and place cones on poles of varying heights. The higher the pole, the more points scored.
Outside of competitions, students are promoting the benefits of robotics in the community. Students showed a robot Jan. 23 to the Matthews Board of Commissioners.
“Robotics has benefited us in many ways and allowed us to gain valuable STEM skills in engineering design, robot programming, power tool usage and valuable life skills including teamwork, communication, persistence and creative thinking,” one of the students told commissioners. “Robotics has also allowed us to build relationships with industry professionals from companies around the world. Our team would like to ensure that people in our community are able to get the same opportunities that we have and would like to inform our fellow members about FIRST robotics.”
Students also explained the team name comes from the idea of the world existing on the back of a turtle, which is supported by another turtle’s back and another turtle – infinitely.
Their programming and speaking skills impressed Matthews Mayor John Higdon, an engineer by trade. Higdon told students there were a lot of practical applications in manufacturing involving the picking up and placing of things.
The team posts their progress on social media as well as YouTube.
