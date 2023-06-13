CHARLOTTE – Amy Mims presided over her first graduation as principal of Independence High School.
Mims served as dean of students and assistant principal at Independence from 2012 to 2017 before becoming principal at Francis Bradley Middle School in Huntersville. She returned to Independence just three days into the 2022-23 school year.
“I felt like I was coming home,” Mims said from the graduation stage June 10 at Bojangles Coliseum.
She described the Class of 2023 as a “uniquely precious piece” of Independence High School's legacy.
“You proved that beginning high school unconventionally did not dim your light and today you are finishing this journey strong,” Mims said.
She encouraged students to take a moment to reflect on the events that made the year memorable, such as prom, the homecoming dance, the fashion show, sports, musicals and the Mint Hill Christmas Parade.
Mims talked about how students and staff helped make Christmas memorable for 50 older adults in the community and how JROTC and Dream Team students tutored students at the elementary and middle schools that feed into Independence.
Her favorite memory was the football team’s 27-21 victory over Butler High School. The Patriots had not won a game in the rivalry since 2014.
“We were down at the half but thanks to our senior leadership in this room, the team refused to give up,” Mims recalled. “You pulled together and we won. The crowds cheered, the cannon fired, the stands vibrated and I truly felt the spirit of Independence High School.”
The spirit of Independence High School was also present when she broke her foot two weeks ago. Students opened doors, offered to carry her bags and showed genuine concern.
Salutatorian Vincent Gadberry encouraged students to look back on the high school years to embrace the mistakes they have made and reflect on their personal growth. Gadberry said doing this helps provide hindsight and perspective for future opportunities.
Valedictorian Mira Mullis shared the best pieces of advice she has picked up during her time at Independence:
• “Life's true task is to decide how we spend the time we're given.”
• “Relish the journey and you will eventually reach the right destination but it's OK to ask for directions along the way.”
• “Strive to be part of something that makes saying goodbye so difficult.”
“We are all lucky to have been part of something so special these past four years,” Mullis told classmates. “Whatever we may feel heading into our next chapters – hesitation, relief, excitement – seek out people and a purpose that will offer difficult goodbyes but also the most rewarding hellos.”
Special Guests
David Legrand, who served as principal from 2016 to 2022, watched the ceremony from the stage as he was there representing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as interim chief of staff. Other special guests from the district included Chief Academic Officer Nancy Brightwell, community superintendents Kim Schroeder and Trish Sexton, and school board members Jennifer De La Jara and Stephanie Sneed.
