CHARLOTTE – Rachel Hunt is running for N.C. Senate District 41 in 2022 after serving two terms in the N.C. House.
The N.C. General Assembly has redrawn District 41. It includes Mint Hill, Matthews and south Charlotte.
“By announcing my candidacy to the North Carolina Senate, I want you to know that I am committed to continuing to fight for common-sense legislation and pledge to work with anyone who wants to advance a pragmatic agenda,” Hunt said.
She wants to address pressing issues, such as the rising costs on the middle class and underfunded public schools.
As a lawyer and businesswoman running an educational consulting business in Charlotte, Hunt sees value in retaining good teachers by increasing teacher pay. She also sees value in Republicans and Democrats working together on issues like affordable health care and infrastructure.
“We must ensure that as we recover from the last year, we build back stronger than ever – and at the very least -- work toward a future with a thriving middle class, with access to top-notch schools and better, more affordable health care for all North Carolinians,” she said.
Hunt’s pursuit of a Senate seat leaves a slot open for a Democrat to campaign for House District 103. Republican Bill Brawley has already announced plans to campaign for the seat. He held the seat for eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.