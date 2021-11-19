MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is working with the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause of a Nov. 17 house fire in which authorities found human remains.
Police identified the victim as Patrick William Hartsock, 23, of Matthews.
Police responded to the fire at 1:10 a.m. on the 800 block of East Charles Street at the request of Matthews Fire and EMS. Firefighters from Matthews Fire/EMS and the Idlewild Fire Department extinguished the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.