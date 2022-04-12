MATTHEWS – Paul Sagadin says developing housing projects that don’t diminish neighboring property values while maintaining some level of affordability is challenging work. Density helps achieve affordability but neighbors don’t like it.
Sagadin represents Kinger Homes LLC, which hopes to develop three parcels off Williams Road into a neighborhood of 65 single-family homes. The company is trying to rezone the property.
“We come from value-orientation,” Sagadin told commissioners. “We try to put enough housing in there so people can be in neighborhoods and have that opportunity. We try to build parks, walking connectivity. …
“We hate to disturb people. We hate to disturb communities. But at the same time, Charlotte is growing, Matthews is growing and people are trying to live in places where there is greenery.”
Homes closest to Williams Road will be smaller lots while those closer to Tanfield Drive will be larger. The plan allows for 1.8 acres of tree save. Plans offer open space in the form of a passive park with walking trail and gazebo.
Commissioner John Urban, an architect by trade, made a lot of notes during the presentation and admitted to being “rather cranky.”
“Your other project on Rice Road, we all really liked,” Urban told Sagadin. “It had a really unique way of integrating the green space with the houses and it was very generous on the green space. This one is more of a – to be very frank – an accounting exercise. I know the owner of the property is like, ‘I want top dollar, top dollar, top dollar,’ but at some point, there’s got to be a little bit of a give and take.”
Urban saw an opportunity to cluster homes around large trees in this area as opposed to pushing the tree save to the perimeter. He also suggested Kinger Homes beef up the park to create a buffer along Williams Road. Many of the developers along Williams Road, don’t face the street.
“You’ve got the Tanfield extension making some sense, but when it flips over that ridge and goes onto Williams Road, the context of how that street is set up is different. I’m all for density in the right place and right way. I like your cottage design and all but that is not Williams Road.”
Other commissioners expressed concerns. Gina Hoover questioned if there was adequate water and sewer infrastructure in the area while Renee Garner wondered if the project aligned with the spirit of the zoning.
“The intention of R-VS is to create a housing style that is diverse and different from what we have,” Garner said. “Homes on smaller lots selling in the $400,000s is probably not that different from what we have except that the lots are smaller. I’m not sure that to me meets the intent of having an R-VS district.”
Sagadin said his team was open to suggestions, noting that greater density could allow for more housing diversity.
Two residents spoke during the public hearing.
Christi Honeycutt worries about trespassers heading toward her horse farm. She requests the developer add fencing along her property line. She is also concerned about water runoff and pollution.
“I really love my home and this area of Matthews and the community but I do need to protect my borders here and my investment as well,” Honeycutt told commissioners.
A resident of Dunwood Hills Drive raised concerns about the traffic patterns and congestion.
Senior Planner Robert Will said a transportation impact analysis points to the need for a traffic signal at Rice and Sam Newell roads, adding the intersection logs a lot of crashes. Turn lanes are recommended at three nearby intersections.
Sagadin said the development team is committing to the traffic signal and other improvements.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools projects the development could add 14 students to Crown Point Elementary, eight to Mint Hill Middle School and 15 to Butler High School. The main buildings at Mint Hill and Butler are already over capacity.
CMS calculates the estimated capital cost of providing additional school capacity at $956,000.
The planning board will vet the proposal April 26 before it returns to commissioners May 9 for a potential vote.
