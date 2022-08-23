MINT HILL – High Fidelity will play rock, funk and Motown hits from the 1970s and 1980s at the Town of Mint Hill’s Music and Brews Night.
Middle James Brewing, Eleven Lakes Brewing, Triple C Brewing and Town Brewing will serve beer along with a variety of food vendors, including Chilaka Taco, 100 Main Beef & BBQ, A Little Taste of Chicago and Sprinkles.
The event takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, 8850 Fairview Road. The event is free and open to the public. No outside alcohol is allowed.
All patrons will be required to provide proof of identification prior to being served. Visit the Pour 64 tent to obtain a wristband (No identification, no wristband. No wristband, no beer).
On the web: www.minthillevents.org.
