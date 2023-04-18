Matthews may become home to an advanced manufacturing campus that attracts national and international companies in the aerospace, defense, electronics and robotics industries.
Town staff has met with leadership from Hendrick Companies and Central Piedmont Community College about plans to redevelop 200 acres next to the Levine Campus into a public safety training center and an advanced manufacturing campus.
The first step is rezoning the land for industrial use. Most of the land was last zoned about 15 to 20 years ago with the intent of building an auto mall there, according to Planning Director Jay Camp.
“They have since made some improvements to existing dealerships in the Charlotte area and really no longer contemplating auto malls at this site,” Camp said of Hendrick Companies.
Marshall Carlson, president of Hendrick Companies, recently shared his team’s vision for a world-class advanced manufacturing campus: “Bringing together an interconnected community of makers, designers, entrepreneurs, researchers and academics engaged in both nationally and internationally renowned businesses to create a place where quality, dynamic careers develop and expand for decades.”
Carlson said the site would be marketed to manufacturers in the aerospace, communications, defense, electronics, energy, machinery, medical, robotics and transportation industries.
“The just-in-time nature of efficient manufacturing is really driving this purpose towards minimizing risk distance between the ability for a manufacturer to source the materials in and assemble advanced products – high technology products,” Carlson said. “We're seeing this all over the United States.”
Mayor John Higdon, an engineer by trade, joked that he wished he was 30 years younger so he could apply for a job there.
“I think without hyperbole this is probably the best thing that's ever been proposed,” Higdon said.
The Matthews Planning Board will vet the project during its April 25 meeting. Planning board member Howie Labiner said that high-paying jobs are great but there’s an attitude of “if you build it, they will come” with such projects.
“Unfortunately, you're looking at targeting highly competitive industries and businesses that are going to be looking for substantial tax breaks and substantial paid infrastructure,” Labiner said. “The state has a program. Mecklenburg County has a program. My question for town council: Is the Town of Matthews prepared to get involved in this to make this a viable project?”
Town Manager Becky Hawke said the town has a tax rebate program and has been in talks with the county about the project.
“It is something that if required, we are prepared to tap into our partners and work collaboratively to make sure that that is not something that we would lose out on,” Hawke said.
Carlson said Hendrick wouldn’t commit to a footprint or layout without identifying tenants because the facilities are so specialized. He said the expectation for a local jurisdiction would be “assured development readiness.”
Hendrick Companies broke ground last month on an advanced manufacturing building on its Concord campus.
The other piece of this project entails a public safety training center.
“It’s something that has been long needed in Mecklenburg County,” Camp said. “Our folks in police, fire and EMS have to travel all over the place for certification and it just so happens that there’s a very prominent landholder adjacent to Central Piedmont Community College’s Levine Campus.”
Central Piedmont has an existing relationship with Hendrick Automotive Group. The Levine Campus is home to the Joe Hendrick Center for Automotive Technology, which trains students in the classroom and in hands-on learning labs.
“The college is really excited about the possibility of expanding the Levine Campus and growing further in Matthews – both short term with the possibility of creating a training facility for first-responders but also in being a partner with this type of development,” said Jeff Lowrance, vice president of communications for Central Piedmont.
