MINT HILL – Twannna Henderson will replace outgoing Commissioner Mike Cochrane on the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners following the results of Election Day.
Commissioners Dale Dalton (1,968 votes), Patrick Holton (1,623 votes) and Tony Long (1,596 votes) were re-elected. Henderson grabbed the fourth and final available seat with 1,383 votes, fending off the likes of planning board member Scott Fandel and former town commissioner Richard Newton.
“I want to make a positive impact on our community,” Henderson said during last month's Mint Hill Woman's Club candidate forum. “I believe we need to look for someone who has fresh eyes, fresh ideas and fresh perspectives.”
Henderson, an African American woman, joins an all-white male board. She's also a member of the Democratic Party joining an all-Republican board.
During the candidate forum, Henderson explained that what sets her apart from other candidates was her lifelong public service, touting her experience in the courtroom and her church, New Beginnings Community Church. Her professional legal experience, she contends, will help in dealing with developers on rezoning projects and growth.
Mayor Brad Simmons ran unopposed. He earned 95.5% of the 2,836 votes for mayor. There were 127 write-in votes.
