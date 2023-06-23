‘Hello, Dolly!’ coming soon to Matthews Playhouse stage

MATTHEWS – Rehearsals for the Broadway hit, “Hello, Dolly!,” are underway at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts.
The Tony Award-winning musical transports audiences to the late 19th-century Yonkers, N.Y. with performances and musical numbers accompanied by live musicians and choreography.
“Hello, Dolly!” follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker searching for a suitable match for the miserly Horace Vandergelder. Through various twists and turns, Dolly manages to change the lives of everyone she meets, including her own.
“With its timeless charm and unforgettable characters, 'Hello, Dolly!' is one of those shows that will remain a beloved classic for generations to come,” Executive Director Sarah Baumgardner said. “We look forward to bringing this charming, upbeat story and its iconic songs to local audiences.”
The cast is as follows (in order of appearance)
• Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi - Lisa Smith Bradley
• Ernestina Money/Ensemble - Becky Kirby
• Ambrose Kemper - Daylen Jones
• Horace Vandergelder - Matthew Corbett
• Ermengarde - Mary Lynn Bain
• Cornelius Hackl - Reed Alexander
• Barnaby Tucker - Connor Jones
• Irene Molloy - Keenan McGrath
• Minnie Fay - Layne Harder
• Mrs. Rose/Ensemble - Lisa Ulanow
• Rudolph/Ensemble - Chip Bradley
• Judge/Ensemble - Mike Carroll
• Court Clerk/Ensemble - Gabriel Craig
• Ensemble- Andrew Pippin, Josiah Jackson, Alexander Joles, Derrion Robinson, Riley Schauer, Amanda Pippin, Hope Joubert, Ellen McNeill, Melissa Lindemann, Shannon Dailey, Jeannie Ware, Aaron Scott Brown, Jordan Hartley, Bailey Bass, Celia Bradley
Matthews Playhouse Executive Director Sarah Baumgardner believes the production is one of the must-see performances of the summer and will be a delightful and entertaining experience for all who attend.
Matthews Playhouse founder June Bayless is directing with choreographer Ron Chisholm.
Want to go?
Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, July 14 to 30, at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, 100 E. McDowell St. Tickets range from $18 to $26 at www.matthewsplayhouse.com/hello-dolly
There is also a pay-what-you-can performance benefiting Matthews HELP Center at 7:30 p.m. July 27.
