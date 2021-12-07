CHARLOTTE – Regional health systems – including Atrium Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health and Cone Health – urged the community to take precautions in avoiding the flue and COVID-19 during the holidays.
In addition to get ting vaccinated, they recommended staying home if sick, washing hands, covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing indoors.
Officials said they have seen an increase in flu cases compared to last year.
For more information visit atriumhealth.org/covid19vaccine, novanthealth.org/vaccine, conehealth.com/vaccine or wakehealth.edu/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.