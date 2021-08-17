MATTHEWS – Harris Teeter announced it is selling its Hunter Farms dairy processing plant to Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. The sale is expected to close Aug. 30.
Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative is a community of more than 900 dairy farm families in 13 states that bottle Maola brand milk and dairy products. Founded in 1920, the cooperative’s farmers produce three billion pounds of milk a year for consumers and manufacturers worldwide. The cooperative also owns processing facilities in Newport News, Va., Strasburg, Va., Laurel, Md., and Landover, Md.
“Hunter Farms is a unique part of the Harris Teeter business as it is not only Harris Teeter’s sole dairy resource and a very recognizable and beloved brand in our stores,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter, “but it also supplies dairy products to other major retail and restaurant chains across the southeastern United States.
“Hunter Farms’ successful and recognizable ice cream and beverage brands will continue to be featured on Harris Teeter’s shelves, and our valued associates will be retained and offered comparable positions with the new owner.”
With nearly 160 full-time associates in its High Point facility, the team at Hunter Farms produces, in addition to milk, a variety of frozen dairy treats, juices, culture products and ice creams.
Jay Bryant, CEO, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative, described the purchase as a “a long-term investment and growth opportunity.”
