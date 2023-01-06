Habitat, Mint Hill partner to repair homes, lives

MATTHEWS – The Town of Mint Hill has established a partnership with Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity by allocating $25,000 to provide no-cost crucial home repairs to limited-income Mint Hill residents.
The funds will support the nonprofit’s Critical Home Repair Program, which focuses on alleviating critical health and safety issues in homes – such as lack of heat, electrical hazards or plumbing, and accessibility modifications.
To qualify, Mint Hill residents must meet income guidelines, own the home and be current on all taxes and payments. Program funds are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualified applicants. If accepted, repairs will be completed at no-cost to the homeowner.
“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the Town of Mint Hill to provide services that help make homes safer, drier and warmer, along with accessibility modifications that allow seniors the opportunity to age in place,” said Natisha Rivera-Patrick, president and CEO of Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity. “This investment will help improve the lives of eligible limited-income homeowners in Mint Hill.”
Interested individuals may download an application at www.gmhfh.org/criticalhomerepair or pick one up Tuesday through Saturday at the Greater Matthews Habitat ReStore, 2447 E. John StMatthews.
The program is also available to Matthews residents through alternative grant funding.
For programming questions, reach out to Jeffrey Elam, homeowner services coordinator, at jeffrey@habitatmatthews.org or 704-847-4266, ext. 108.
