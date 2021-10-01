MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 115th home construction project Sept. 25 on Weddington Road.
This project is significant to Habitat because the recipient, Natalie, is the first applicant accepted in four years. The nonprofit recently handed the keys over to the 12th and final family that had been on its waiting list.
Natalie and her five children were on hand for short groundbreaking ceremony for the Interfaith Build.
“We’re bringing faith partners from all different denominations together to work alongside our community members in the construction of this home,” said President and CEO Natisha Rivera-Patrick. “We’re just so thankful they have taken a step forward to help with addressing what we know as an affordable housing crisis here in our town.”
Natalie will buy the home for the appraised value with an interest-free mortgage. She’ll put in more than 250 hours of “sweat equity” instead of a down payment.
Rivera-Patrick said her agency is working to ensure everyone has a decent place to live at a time when the concept of home is a fleeting reality.
Want to help?
Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity has created a fundraiser to raise money for Natalie’s home.
The goal is to collect $5,000.
Visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page @habitatmatthews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.