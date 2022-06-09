MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity has released a Diversity & Inclusion Statement to coincide with the the town’s June 20 Juneteenth Celebration.
The statement reads as follows:
“Diversity, equity and inclusion is central and imperative for Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity. Whether on a work site or in the workplace, we are committed to fostering a culture where diversity, equity, and inclusion are core to our thinking, strategies, and actions. We believe in a world where everyone — no matter who we are or where we come from — deserves a decent place to live. And we recognize that, to create this world, our work must always break down barriers, bring people of all backgrounds together, and generate equity, respect, and lasting change.
The nonprofit said the adoption of the statement stems from the implementation of DEI practices that have transformed it into an organization where humility and dialogue are standard and nurtured. There is intentionality to foster a culture of belonging for their staff, volunteers, donors and advocates.
“I have invested time, resources and energy into the disciplines of DEI because of my own lived experiences,” GMHFH President & CEO, Natisha Rivera-Patrick said, “I believe in being active, intentional and open-minded and have an unwavering commitment to creating a space and pathway forward for all.”
The celebration will take place on the steps of Town Hall on June 20 at 7 p.m. The family-friendly event will provide an opportunity to celebrate freedom and the rich history of Juneteenth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.