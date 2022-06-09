CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake gets emails from older constituents saying they are afraid to go to church, the grocery store and other places in the community due to people with weapons.
Leake said this is one of the most dangerous periods of time she has seen in her life. She said America is known around the world as the most violent country and it shouldn’t be.
“Please value everybody’s life,” she said during the June 7 meeting. “Somebody loves somebody. Especially to our children when we reach that low as citizens of America killing off our babies, our children who will not have an opportunity to contribute to this great country.”
Leake’s remarks came two weeks after an 18-year-old man entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas with a gun and killed 22 students. At least 35 mass shootings have been reported since the Uvalde tragedy, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
County commissioners passed a proclamation June 7 designating June as National Gun Violence Awareness Month. The proclamation encourages people to wear orange throughout the month to call attention to gun violence. It also mentions commissioners are committed to reducing gun violence.
“As we have witnessed horrific issues across the country and even locally with respect to gun violence, we know the issue should not be politically or ideologically driven although it too often is,” Commissioner Mark Jerrell said. “Tonight’s proclamation represents our resolve to education, to advocacy around addressing gun safety and reducing violence.”
Sylvia Smith recalled how Commissioner Pat Cotham stood with her family as they mourned and celebrated the life of her 23-year-old son, Sam Stitt, to gun violence on Aug. 9, 2019.
“I am so proud of Mecklenburg County in terms of addressing it with a proclamation,” Sylvia Smith said. “I want to be further proud of Mecklenburg County as you also put action behind the idea of addressing gun violence, with not just with education and awareness but with opportunities for those grassroots organizations that are in the community, that are touching the lives that are in District 2, District 5 and all over Mecklenburg County that need your support.”
Sylvia’s husband, Michael Smith, has worked more than 23 years in mental health, substance abuse and jail diversion.
“The proclamation and wearing the orange T-shirts, that’s a wonderful thing,” Michael Smith said. “That’s a wonderful symbol but symbols don't address issues. There has to be some focus and some energy that’s delegated toward prevention. We spend an awful lot of money on punishing criminals for criminal acts but we spent very little money on prevention of those acts.”
According to police
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports guns were involved in nearly 70% of all aggravated assault cases and 82% of all homicide cases from 2016 to 2021, according to the proclamation. As of April 30, 1,299 cases of aggravated assault with a gun have been reported this year. CMPD also reported 989 vehicle gun larcenies in 2021, a 38% increase from 2020.
