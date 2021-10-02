MATTHEWS – Habitat and Wildlife Keepers, North Carolina Wildlife Federation's Great Outdoors University and the Town of Matthews invite families to enjoy a free fun fall day at the park for Kids in Nature Day.
The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Squirrel Lake Park, 1631 Pleasant Plains Road.
Volunteers are still needed.
Email HAWKncwf@gmail.com for details.
