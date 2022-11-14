For many who have lost a child, their overwhelming sadness is made more intense by feeling alone in their grief. That’s why Carolina Caring is hosting Linking Hearts, a caring and supportive space for parents to come together for empathy, understanding and hope.
The grief support group will be held virtually on Zoom on Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. It will continue to meet the first Thursday of every month thereafter. Registration is required. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201 for details.
