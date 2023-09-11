MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity broke ground Sept. 9 on not one but two future homes thanks to the nonprofit’s first-ever duplex project.
President and CEO Natisha Rivera-Patrick explained that land is very limited in Matthews and the nonprofit can maximize its two lots on Lenen Street by building two duplexes on them. That way, the charity can provide safe, affordable homes to four families, instead of two.
The families of Ryan and Holland attended the ceremony.
“We’re really over the top about our house, our home,” Holland said, surrounded by her three children.
Holland has been a success story for Common Heart, a nonprofit in Union County that provides food and economic empowerment programs to people in need. Holland was among the first graduates of Common Heart’s Getting Ahead program, which is designed to help people break the cycle of poverty by becoming community leaders. Holland credits Common Heart for changing her mindset.
She’s now on the path toward homeownership. So is Ryan.
“We’re also very excited,” Ryan told supporters as he stood with his two children. “It’s an awesome opportunity. Not sure how we were going to get to this point in our lives, so we’re definitely happy to be here.”
Each family took turns plunging a ceremonial gold shovel into the lot of dirt. With Greater Matthews Habitat being a faith-based organization, Rivera-Patrick led a blessing of the land.
“We pray that the homes constructed upon this ground will be a place of joy, laughter and love and that all who dwell in them will be blessed with happiness and contentment,” Rivera-Patrick said. “May these homes be a source of warmth and hospitality to all who enter and a place of comfort, security and happiness for generations to come.”
The Rev. Chuck Wilson, of Matthews United Methodist Church, thanked God for things like life, love, faith, freedom, shelter and all the money and effort that will go into constructing the 1,300-square-foot duplex.
“We pray, oh God, that it will be more than just a house but both of these will be homes for very special people,” Wilson said.
