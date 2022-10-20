MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will host a fundraising breakfast that looks at affordable housing from multiple vantage points.
Programming will reflect on the national state of affordable housing by keynote speaker LaShonda M. Hart, affordable housing manager for the Mecklenburg County manager’s office.
Natisha Rivera-Patrick, president and CEO of Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity, will give an introspection on the current and immediate housing needs of the Matthews, Mint Hill and Stallings communities. The nonprofit will also honor some of the individuals and businesses who have been instrumental in building the local community and changing the trajectory of the lives of the families Habitat serves.
“I look forward to welcoming guests, volunteers and community partners as we celebrate many who have helped get us to where we are today,” Rivera-Patrick said. “This foundation of support allows us the stability to grow new partnerships and develop innovative solutions to meet the housing crisis head-on.”
The Building Hope: A Community Fundraising Breakfast starts at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Levine Senior Center. The event is free to attend, but RSVPs are required at gmhfh.org/rsvp. The event will conclude with a formal ask.
Money raised will support the construction of the current Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity home. The nonprofit broke ground on the home in September.
Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity has helped at least 72 families this year through its homeownership, mortgage and repair services.
The nonprofit is seeking sponsors for the breakfast and are offering levels designed to meet all budget needs and promotional goals. Email Development Director Sarah Galligan at sarah@habitatmatthews.org for details.
