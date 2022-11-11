MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity presented the Town of Mint Hill with its Groundbreaking Partnership Award at the nonprofit’s Building Hope Breakfast on Nov. 9.
Mayor Brad Simmons accepted the award, which recognizes a new partnership that will provide access to critical home repair services to eligible Mint Hill residents.
In addition to the Town of Mint Hill, several key volunteers and stakeholders were also presented with awards to recognize their dedication to Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity’s mission and the critical role honorees play in moving that mission forward.
Of particular note was Angela Charles, director of Charlotte Water; Matthews United Methodist Church; and the Canopy Housing Foundation.
The Walter Donham Excellence in Service Award was presented to longtime volunteer Richard Puryear for his many years of service and leadership within the organization.
LaShonda Hart, affordable housing manager for Mecklenburg County, spoke on the county’s efforts to increase access to affordable housing. President and CEO Natisha Rivera-Patrick gave an introspection on the current and immediate housing needs of the Matthews, Mint Hill and Stallings communities. The programming concluded with a moving presentation by a future Habitat homeowner and how the work that Habitat does has the potential to change the trajectory of her and her children’s lives.
Notable attendees include the Matthews Town Manager Becky Hawke and Assistant Town Manager Melia Gordon, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and Mecklenburg Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell.
Greater Matthews Habitat plans to make the event an annual program.
