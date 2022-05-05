MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its 115th home May 21.
The dedication celebrates the hard work of homeowners Natalie and Isaiah as well as the generosity of their sponsors.
Partnering with Wells Fargo, St. Stephen United Methodist Church, Matthews United Methodist Church, Publix Super Markets Charities and other community partners, the Interfaith & Community Build focused on bringing people of diverse backgrounds together to build an affordable home for Natalie and her family. Volunteers from many organizations donated their time to help.
Natalie and Isaiah wil buy the home through an interest-free affordable mortgage with Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity and contributed over 250 hours of “sweat equity” in lieu of a down payment.
The family, which includes five children, are currently living in a substandard three-bedroom rental home.
Members of the community are encouraged to attend the celebration in-person or virtually via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. May 21 at 3422 Weddington Road. The event will include coffee, refreshments and the opportunity to tour the inside of the home.
