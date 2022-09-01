MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its fall build Sept. 10.
The ceremony will celebrate the future homeowner, Lissa, and kick off construction for this year’s affordable home.
This will be the 116thaffordable home that Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity has built in the greater Matthews community and the final home in its Weddington Road development.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. at 3508 Weddington Road in Matthews. The ceremony will also be streamed on the nonprofit’s Facebook Live feed.
Lissa was selected as a Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity partner based on her fulfilling the four qualifications for its homeownership program: need for decent housing, her ability to pay back an affordable mortgage, willingness to partner and residency in Matthews, Mint Hill or Stallings.
As a Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity partner, she will be buying her home for the appraised value with an interest-free mortgage, and in lieu of a down payment, will volunteer over 250 hours of “sweat-equity” in the construction of her home and in the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
To cover the costs of the home’s construction, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity is looking to partner with local corporate, faith and civic groups to serve as sponsors on this home.
Reach out to Development Director Sarah Galligan at sarah@habitatmatthews.org for more information.
