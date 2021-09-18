MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will host a groundbreaking ceremony for their fall Interfaith & Community Build on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
This will be the 115th affordable home that Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity has built in the community. The new homeowner, Natalie, was selected during their most recent application period in July.
The ceremony, which will be held at 3422 Weddington Road, is open to the community. The event will be outdoors and guests are asked to wear masks and social distance as much as possible.
The ceremony will also be streamed on Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity's Facebook page.
Natalie was selected as a Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity partner based on her fulfilling the four qualifications for their homeownership program: need for decent housing, her ability to pay back an affordable mortgage, willingness to partner, and residency in Matthews, Mint Hill or Stallings.
As a Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity partner, she will be purchasing her home for the appraised value with an interest-free mortgage and, in lieu of a down payment, will volunteer over 250 hours of “sweat-equity” in the construction of her home and in the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
To cover the financial costs of the home’s construction, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity is looking to partner with local corporate, faith, and civic groups to serve as sponsors on this home.
Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will be hosting an Interfaith Leadership Breakfast on Sept. 29 at Matthews United Methodist Church. Contact Sarah Galligan, development director, at sarah@habitatmatthews.org if you are interested in attending or becoming a community partner.
