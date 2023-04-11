MATTHEWS – Jeffrey Elam, homeowner services manager for Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity, was happy to present Lissa and her family with a Bible and ceremonial keys to their new home April 6 on Weddington Road.
“They say you shouldn't have a favorite kid but I definitely have a favorite homeowner,” Elam told those gathered to support the family. “Everything you ask of her, she’s done perfectly.”
Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity provides homes to people who pay back an affordable mortgage and volunteer more than 250 of sweat equity in the construction of the home or in the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
“It’s been a long two years, but within this past year dealing with Habitat, it has been nothing but a joy,” Lissa said. “I wanted to give up so many times. I even wanted to give up this week but I was like, ‘Lissa you are at the finish line. You are here. You made it. You have done it. You put in those hours trying to work, being a mother.’ It was hard, but with the support team I have, and the build team, we made it happen.”
This marked the 116th home that Habitat has built in the community.
Natisha Rivera-Patrick, president and CEO of the Habitat affiliate, said this was the fourth and final home on the Weddington Road lot, which they started building on two and a half years ago. These homes are special because they are two stories.
“We are happy to offer this as an option to our homeowners going forward,” Rivera-Patrick said. “Certainly as we look at our challenges getting land, we know from a density standpoint, we just have to maximize anything that we have. It’s easier for us to build up than out. That allows us to do more. It also helps with construction costs in terms of our building.”
As the only affordable homebuilder in Matthews, Rivera-Patrick can attest to rising housing costs.
“It’s just becoming harder and harder for anyone to afford housing,” Rivera-Patrick said. “The other challenge we see here in Matthews is people who are on limited income that need critical home repairs. So maybe their roof is leaking. Their HVAC is broken. We have served folks in this community that haven’t had running water for a year. They just don’t have the discretionary income to make those changes.”
Support from the community helps.
Brace Family YMCA offered a yearlong membership to Lissa’s family. Morning Star Lutheran Church gifted them a quilt made by one of its members. And Matthews Presbyterian Church provided baskets of cleaning supplies and a doormat that reads Home Sweet Home.
Lissa was grateful for it all – even the occasional prayer.
She credited her pastor, J.M. Sanders of Belmont Missionary Baptist Church, for helping her stay connected to God. Sanders encouraged Lissa to not just attend church but to also be involved. This helped Lissa get out of her shell.
“I lost my way. I’m coming back but I’m never leaving again,” Lissa said. “Not only because I need God but because I have a pastor right here … He pushes me to do better and become a better person. But you can also get a good word every Sunday. You do not want to miss it.”
