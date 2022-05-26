MATTHEWS – Natalie and Isaiah used giant scissors May 21 to cut the ceremonial ribbon to their home – a first of its kind for the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity.
This marked the first time the nonprofit and its volunteers built a four-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom model, according to President and CEO Natisha Rivera-Patrick. The couple has five children.
“I think people have a picture in their mind of what a Habitat house might be,” she said. “I can tell you that this is far from anything they can imagine. We are very proud of the work we put into our homes. Our volunteers are tremendous and very talented.”
The home also has the distinction of being the 115th delivered to a family over the nonprofit’s 33-year history.
The family worked with Habitat’s building committee and volunteers, logging 250 hours of sweat equity toward a 30-year interest-free mortgage.
“It has been just an incredible journey,” Natalie told supporters. “Lots of prayers have gone into making this happen today. There’s no doubt that this home was built with a lot of faith, hope and love. We couldn’t have done it without all of you. Habitat has become family to us and we are just so grateful for each part everyone has done to make this dream and home come true.”
Representatives from Brace YMCA gave the family a one-year membership to the Y as well as a few parents nights out. Matthews Presbyterian Church provided some housewarming gifts.
Clonnie Lambert, chairman of the board of directors, took a nontraditional approach to the invocation, encouraging people to keep their heads up, eyes open and look at each other.
These are the faces of God, he said.
“This place is filled with a lot of love, a lot of dedication, a lot of tears, a lot of smiles, a lot of pain, but it was built with love,” he said.
