MATTHEWS – After a three-year pause, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications to purchase a home through its New Homeownership Program on July 7, 8 and 9.
Applications can be completed online or a paper copy can be picked up from its office at 2447 East John St. during the application period. There will be a non-refundable $25 application fee.
If accepted into the program, the partner family will be purchasing a GMHFH home for the appraised value with an interest-free mortgage through GMHFH. In lieu of a down payment, partner families complete 250 “sweat-equity” hours volunteering on the construction of their home and in the Greater Matthews Habitat ReStore.
To cover the financial costs of the home’s construction, GMHFH is looking to partner with local corporate, faith and civic groups to serve as sponsors on this home.
“In a time where the housing market is booming for many, we know the dream of homeownership is simply out of reach for the majority of Americans. Habitat for Humanity plays a crucial role in ensuring hardworking families have access to homeownership opportunities.” President and CEO Natisha Rivera-Patrick said. “The effects of COVID have impacted every aspect of the market, driving construction costs to an all-time high. Now, more than ever, we need support from our community. We are actively seeking sponsors and volunteers to support our build efforts.”
To qualify for the program, applicants must be a resident of Matthews, Mint Hill or Stallings for the past 12 months, have a need for a decent, affordable home (current housing situation is substandard, overcrowded, costs more than 30% of gross income, etc.), meets the HUD Median Income Requirements, and must be able to pay back an affordable mortgage.
The full list of qualifications and the list of necessary documentation to complete the application can now be found at gmhfh.org/apply.
The construction of the home is expected to begin this fall. Community members can support the program and the construction of this home by donating at gmhfh.org/give.
Email sarah@habitatmatthews.org for details about home sponsorship.
