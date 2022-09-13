MINT HILL – The state has relaxed restrictions on uses within Goose Creek buffers, according to Rusty Rozelle, water quality program manager for Mecklenburg County.
The state made changes to its table of uses for the creek, requiring Mint Hill to make adjustments to its post-construction ordinance.
“This is the ordinance that requires developers to install stormwater control measures and have buffers along creeks so that we can filter out the stormwater pollutants and keep them out of our waterways,” Rozelle said.
The table of uses designates what is allowable, allowable after authorization, allowable with mitigation upon authorization and prohibited. Rozelle summarized the changes to Mint Hill commissioners as: “It’s better. It’s not worse.”
The town held a public hearing on the changes Sept. 8. They’ll hold a vote as early as next month on the measure.
