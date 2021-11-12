CHARLOTTE – After more than 50 years operating under the same mission statement, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont unveiled new mission and vision statements at its annual event, Good Morning, Opportunity.
The nonprofit’s guiding statements now read:
• Purpose Statement: Goodwill exists to help people see possibilities, seize opportunities, and prosper.
• Mission Statement: Goodwill builds pathways that help people pursue the life they want to achieve.
• Vision Statement: Goodwill envisions a community where equitable access to career opportunities is available for all.
Goodwill is embarking on these redefined statements that better align with its goals and aspirations after more than a year of conversations with stakeholders.
“These words reinforce the role we play in the community, as our organization’s work stretches far beyond just employment,” said Chris Jackson, CEO and president of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont. “We believe these are unifying statements that not only guide our work but represent our holistic approach to supporting people in our community on their journeys and creating more equitable access to career and personal development opportunities throughout our region.”
Goodwill has been serving the Southern Piedmont region of North and South Carolina since 1965. What started as an organization to help people find work has evolved to include skills training, career counseling, employment tools and resources, financial needs programs, and community partnerships.
These programs are available to anyone in the community looking for opportunities to grow – offered at no cost thanks to donations and purchases from the community.
“Language is incredibly powerful and impacts the way we think, feel, and act, and we carefully constructed our new statements to provide clarity and direction,” Jackson said. “These statements are forward-thinking and represent Goodwill’s goals to lead our community toward addressing the obstacles that impact people’s ability to prosper and provide solutions for individuals that create equitable opportunities for all.”
With 25 retail stores, the Goodwill Opportunity Campus, the Goodwill Construction Skills Training Center, regional career centers, and business and educational partnerships, Goodwill employs more than 900 people in the greater Charlotte area and touches the lives of thousands annually.
The organization has bold plans to open more than 25 additional retail stores and donation centers over the next five years.
“Our hope is that the members of our community see themselves reflected in these statements in a way that honors their individual pathways to success,” said LaRita Barber, chief advancement officer. “While many feel that mission and vision statements are inward statements for an organization, we hope the impact of these words will reverberate throughout the community and definitively connect with those we serve.”
