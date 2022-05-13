DALLAS – Genghis Grill has rolled out a couple of new menu items for spring.
Through May 24, diners can try the Basil Pesto bowl, featuring all-white meat chicken, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, diced onions and Udon noodles, all tossed in a scratch-made creamy Basil Pesto sauce.
Guests can pair this bowl with a Basil Margarita, featuring Sauza Silver tequila, triple sec, house-made pepper simple syrup, lime, and basil with a salt & pepper rim.
In addition to the limited-time menu items, Genghis has rolled out a new Teriyaki Quesadilla appetizer. The dish features a blend of cheeses, peppers and onions, and Teriyaki-Sriracha-marinated chicken all tucked inside a grilled flour tortilla and served up with a house-made Asian Chili Crisp Ranch dipping sauce.
“By introducing both our limited-time menu items such as the Basil Bowl and permanent menu items like our new Teriyaki Quesadilla, we’re continuing to create innovative fare that generates excitement and surprise for our fans,” CEO Gregg Majewski said.
Genghis Grill has locations in Matthews (9727 East Independence Blvd.) and Charlotte (11324 North Community House Road).
