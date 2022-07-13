MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department urges anyone who came into contact with a fox in the East John Street or Four Mile Creek Greenway in recent days to contact the Mecklenburg County Health Department immediately.
Police responded to a report of an animal bite around 5:30 p.m. July 8 in the 500 block East John Street. A fox was removed from the area that tested positive for rabies.
Police said there was one reported instance of human exposure.
Officials said animals exposed to rabies may not show symptoms for 21 to 28 days.
Call the health department at 704-614-6512 or 704-589-3242.
