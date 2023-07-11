MATTHEWS – Rob Hunter said it was humbling to be recognized as the 2022-23 recipient of the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award, considering he had the privilege of knowing and working alongside the late newspaper owner and chamber of commerce director.
“I’m just humbled to be honored in her name and for serving this community because I love this community,” Hunter said during brief remarks July 10 at Matthews Town Hall.
The Matthews Human Services Council presents the award annually to someone who “demonstrates such inspiration, dedication and commitment to Matthews and the surrounding nonprofit community” as Glenn, according to President Bill Helms.
“Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for the people living in the Matthews area by collaborating and being the driving force with local nonprofit agencies, organizations and institutions to help resolve the needs of the Matthews community,” Helms said.
Elizabeth Carpenton, of Common Heart, shared how Hunter was the right choice.
For starters, he worked 30 years with the Matthews Police Department, including 24 years as chief. After retiring from the force, Hunter joined the staff at Matthews United Methodist Church as associate director of age-level ministry. He not only teaches Sunday school but he also leads mission trips and runs a large youth basketball league.
Hunter has been involved with the Kiwanis Club of Matthews for just as long as he’s been in law enforcement. He’s served as president of the nonprofit twice and been recognized as Kiwanian of the Year five times. Kiwanis Club allows him to work with youth involved in Key Club chapters throughout the region. He even helped start a Key Club for homeschoolers.
“The tagline of the Nancy Glenn award is changing the community with a giving heart,” Carpenton said. “ I can not think of a single person who embodies this quite like him. He has devoted his life to protecting, serving and loving the town of Matthews and all of its neighbors. It is time for him to feel the love and receive the recognition and honor that he deserves.”
