MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews is working on a solution that would allow Carolina Beer Temple to welcome back food trucks.
Rob Jacik, of Carolina Beer Temple, has been working with town planning staff on a text amendment that would allow food trucks within public rights of way in front of businesses that don’t have their own parking lot or private parking spaces.
Currently, town ordinances do not allow food trucks to be operating within public rights of way.
Some residents, like Jim Hardzinski, would prefer it to stay that way. Hardzinski emailed commissioners last month saying that food trucks taking up parking spaces would complicate parking downtown.
“What prevents any business in the downtown area to bring on food trucks in front of their businesses, even if that business is not food or beverage related? Or in front of any business?” he asked. ”Food trucks do not align with a historic downtown Matthews image.”
Paul Taylor Jr., a Matthews resident who works at Carolina Beer Temple, started a petition at Change.org calling for the Town of Matthews to support the food truck ordinance change. The petition has been signed by more than 700 people.
“These food trucks have been able to provide diverse food options to thousands of people, they draw people to Matthews that would otherwise not have visited, they contribute to the vibrancy of our downtown,” according to the petition. “They bring exposure to local businesses and ultimately contribute to the growing interest in our town while typically taking up only two parking spaces.”
Taylor believes that a couple of parking spaces are a small sacrifice to attract people to downtown Matthews to eat, drink and shop.
“I know that there's been talks of public safety with regards to people spending time at these food trucks,” Taylor said. “To that I have to say: What kind of downtown do you want? Do you want a downtown that's more friendly for cars or do you want a downtown that's more friendly for pedestrians?”
Matthews resident Benton Cook said he could not have imagined 30 years ago that downtown Matthews would have multiple restaurants and bars as well as the possibility of food trucks. He told commissioners April 24 that not allowing people more options would be a bad idea.
“We have amazing food in Matthews but there's only so many times you can eat a hamburger at Kristopher's, so many times you can have a taco White Duck, have barbecue at Mac’s,” Benton Cook said. “With the food truck, you have the ability to have multiple times a week something completely different.”
Mayor John Higdon clarified that the issue was food trucks in public right of ways, which is against current ordinances, and that there was a desire among town leaders to come up with a solution. The text amendment is scheduled to return to town commissioners this month for consideration.
