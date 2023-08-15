MATTHEWS – Craig Gillenwalters owned a restaurant in New York for 30 years before moving to the Charlotte area and joining Mario’s Italian Restaurant as chef. Gillenwalters not only knew his way around the kitchen but he was very familiar with the Mario’s brand.
His brother-in-law, John Fisichello, and wife Martha took over ownership of a restaurant called Mario’s Pizza in the early 1980s in New York. The Fisichellos sold that restaurant to Gillenwalters and wife Connie in 1984 and opened their own Mario’s two years later in Charlotte.
The Mario’s Italian Restaurant that we all know now started when the Fisichellos moved their concept to the Chestnut Arbor Shopping Center in 2015. The adjoining bar area was branded as John’s Place to make it more distinct from the family atmosphere of Mario’s.
Mario’s has won a Best Italian Food award every year from Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Union County Weekly or South Charlotte Weekly since the newspapers launched their readers choice campaigns in 2016. Matthews-Mint Hill readers also recognized Mario’s in 2023 for Best Catering.
The menu consists of traditional Italian pasta dishes as well as some specialities, like Lobster Ravioli in Vodka Sauce, Penne a la Vodka, Fettuccine Alfredo and Pasta Margherita. House specials include chicken or shrimp marsala, scallopini, piccata, parmesan and francese.
An 8-ounce Filet Mignon, 14-ounce Ribeye and14-ounce NY Strip are also house specialties.
Mario’s offers a Steak Night on Thursdays. The NY Strip and Ribeye may be prepared with subtle differences from week to week. A few Steak Nights ago, the NY Strip came with a jalapeno compound butter and crispy shallots. The week prior, it was served with blackened seasoning and bleu cheese compound butter. Two weeks prior to that, it was topped with black peppercorn sauce.
Mario’s also has a Sunday brunch menu that combines the very best of breakfast with lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Shrimp & Egg Carpaccio is a dish you don’t see in the Charlotte area. The dish features coddled egg yolks topped with shrimp scampi and house potatoes. Gillenwalters said he likes to try out more creative dishes during the brunch block.
The Beef on Weck consists of thinly sliced smoked prime rib on a kimmelweck roll served with au jus.
Other Sunday brunch items are more straightforward like the Belgian Waffle, Greek Omelet, Grilled Chicken with Mushrooms & Provolone and the Smoked Corn Beef Hash & Eggs.
Mario’s Italian Restaurant is located at 2945 Matthews-Weddington Road at the Chestnut Arbor Shopping Center. The center recently welcomed a new Koulomb electric vehicle charging station that can change a vehicle in 15 minutes.
