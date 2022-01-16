CHARLOTTE – As Winter Storm Izzy leaves the region, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management officials will shift their focus to icy road conditions.
Bill Martin, of the National Weather Service, said we'll soon see a decline in winds and a tapering off of precipitation.
“We are currently getting light to moderate freezing rain around the Charlotte area, which will continue until near nightfall,” Martin said. “Additional accumulations of freezing rain from the system, as it pulls out, will probably be less than a tenth of an inch or so, which is certainly enough to cause significant traffic difficulties.”
Martin said it may take a day or two for any ice on the roadways to melt since temperatures will be below-freezing overnight and Monday won't be particularly warm.
Robert Graham, deputy director of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, said black ice will be the main concern heading into tomorrow. He encouraged people to work from home if they can.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to 41 crashes since midnight with 25 involving property damage and 16 resulting in injury, according to Maj, David Robinson.
The Charlotte Fire Department called in extra personnel last night to assist with the winter storm, but the agency is experiencing normal call volume for a Sunday in January, according to Division Chief Larry Fitzgerald.
“Most of the storm-related calls that we have had so far have been traffic accidents,” Fitzgerald said. “Several of those have been on interstate highways.”
Grace Nelson, of Medic, said her agency has had 11 transports for traffic accident calls since 4 a.m.
“That is thankfully not a large increase from what we typically see,” Nelson said. “Obviously, we remain concerned about road conditions, particularly in the overnight hours ahead.”
She encouraged people to stay off the roads to help emergency personnel get to patients with life-threatening emergencies, such as cardiac arrest, strokes and COVID-19.
Graham said there were no significant reports of downed trees or power outages at critical infrastructure sites. About 800 people are without power in Mecklenburg County. They are seeing the largest impact from the storm in southern Mecklenburg County.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to set up shelters for people in need of a warm place to stay.
One shelter opened at noon at Crews Recreation Center in Matthews. Additional shelters will open at 4 p.m. at Hopewell High School in Huntersville, Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte and the Worrell Building of Central Piedmont Community College's Central Campus in Charlotte.
“We'll be assessing conditions throughout the afternoon, evening and into tomorrow to determine the need for those shelters,” said Hannah Brown, of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management.
Anyone heading to a shelter should bring clothing, toiletries, sleeping bags, blankets, warm clothing, snacks, medications, phone and charger and small entertainment items. Pets are also welcome.
People will have to adhere to COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.