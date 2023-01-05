MATTHEWS – The Pizza Peel closed its doors Dec. 31 to make room for Flying Biscuit Cafe in early 2023.
This will be the third Flying Biscuit Cafe in the Charlotte area.
Other locations include the Park Road Shopping Center and Stonecrest in Ballantyne.
Diners can look forward to a large menu of breakfast items, burgers and sandwiches.
Though it’s a new restaurant, the ownership will be the same as well as the staff.
“I am excited to bring breakfast to downtown Matthews, said Will Bigham, owner of both concepts. "As the owner and operator of the other two locations in Charlotte, I believe that this concept will be a better fit for the Matthews community. The flip will help offer a better quality of life for our teammates and put more money into their pockets. I am excited for the new opportunity.”
Lovers of The Pizza Peel can visit the Plaza Midwood or Cotswold locations to fill their pizza cravings.
