MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is co-hosting the Fullwood Plaza Community Get Together with several other organization, including Matthews Fire & EMS, Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, NAMI of Charlotte and Ground 40.
The event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Neighborhood Feed and Tack, 1900 Moore Road.
The event features free food, family games, emergency equipment and community resource information, including how to gain access to substance abuse and mental health treatment programs.
