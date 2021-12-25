CHARLOTTE – Real estate and personal property tax payments must be paid or postmarked by the United States Postal Service on or before Jan. 5, 2022, to avoid interest charges.
Tax bills were mailed to the owner of record at the address shown on the tax record as of Jan. 1, 2021. If mailing a payment, ensure envelopes are hand stamped at the USPS counter with a Jan. 5 (or earlier) postmark to ensure interest charges are not applied. Mail that is metered but not postmarked by Jan. 5 will not be exempted from such charges.
Tax payments can be made online, by phone, by mail or in person. Property owners whose payments are received or postmarked after Jan. 5, 2022 will be charged 2% interest for January and an additional three-quarters of 1% every month thereafter until paid.
There are four ways to pay your tax bill:
• Online at MeckNC.gov/paytax for a credit card, debit card or eCheck payment.*
• By phone at 1-800-994-1026 for a credit card, debit card or eCheck payment.*
• By mail with a check or money order and payment stub using the return envelope that accompanied the tax bill at P.O. Box 31457, Charlotte, NC 28231-1457. Make checks payable to the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector.
• In person at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 3000, Charlotte, NC 28208, use Entrance E, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
* A service fee of 2.35% or a minimum of $1.95 will be charged to customers using credit or debit cards to pay their bill. There is no service fee for eCheck payments. This is a change from last year; absorbing fees for credit/debit card payments was a temporary measure, which ended Dec. 1, 2021.
On the web: https://www.mecknc.gov/taxcollections/Pages/Home.aspx
