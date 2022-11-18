MATTHEWS – Novant Health Matthews Medical Center has decked its lobby for the Festival of Trees.
Several companies and organizations have decorated trees to be auctioned off for charity. The auction went live on Nov. 17. Voting continues through Dec. 18. The community can visit the lobby to view the trees.
Seventeen trees are up, including entires from Carotek, Chick-fil-A, Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity, Liberty Buick GMC and Vannoy Construction.
