INDIAN TRAIL – Many people know Ken McCool as mayor pro tem for Matthews but sports card hobbyists know him as a Cody Zeller super collector.
The Charlotte Bobcats picked Zeller fourth overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, prompting McCool to collect as many of Zeller’s rookie cards as he could during the Indiana alum’s 2013-14 rookie season. Zeller didn’t quite reach the potential McCool had hoped, but he proved to be a solid contributor for the franchise over his eight years in Charlotte.
“I pride myself on having probably the largest Cody Zeller collection,” McCool said.
McCool’s interest in sports cards expanded into baseball and football. He began buying and selling cards at shows in high school to make some extra cash. He recruited his dad into the venture, too.
“We got to a point where we had so much inventory and all the connections, we were like either we get out of it or we start a store,” McCool said. “We wanted to start a store because we love the hobby so much.”
The father-and-son duo opened Ken’s Sports Cards & Collectibles at 1202 Technology Drive in Indian Trail.
McCool enjoys working with his dad, Ken Sr., who has extensive experience in the retail industry. While McCool excels in finding good deals at card shows, his dad works well with customers and has a knack for promotions. The whole family helps out as well.
The store celebrated its one-year anniversary last month and recently hired its first full-time employee.
“We kind of figured out what our niche was very fast,” McCool said. “We sell a lot of packs, hobby boxes and supplies but individual cards are what sets us apart. For us, the cards in the $5 to $200 range are our bread and butter.”
At one end of the store, collectors can search through several boxes of singles for their favorite players. Each box consists of cards from a single baseball, basketball or football team.
“Our number one goal when we opened the shop was if you had $1 to spend or $10,000 to spend, you’ll have the same amount of fun and enjoy it the same,” McCool said.
He keeps the inventory fresh by traveling to as many as 12 sports card shows a year. He also attended the National Sports Collectors Convention four months ago in Atlantic City, where he made deals with some of the hobby’s biggest names, such as CardCollector2. Meeting new people in the hobby at these shows leads to more opportunities and better deals.
Collectors can also find a wide assortment of packs and unopened boxes of product behind McCool’s counter.
Inside the showcases are high-end cards like the 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan, which many collectors consider to be his true rookie card. McCool has many other grails in his collection, including rookie cards of Hank Aaron, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Joe Namath.
His favorite card is an autographed Cody Zeller rookie card that happens to be a 1-of-1, meaning there’s only one copy that exists. A similar card of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sold for $1.2 million last year.
“It’s not the most valuable card by any stretch of the imagination, but I love it,” he said of his prized Zeller card. “If Cody Zeller wins MVP, I’m going to be a very rich man.”
