MATTHEWS – Andrew Turner visited Carolinas Center for Oral, Facial, Cosmetic & Dental Implant Surgery on July 28 to get his wisdom teeth removed, but what made this routine procedure unique was that it was on the house.
Andrew, 16, was the recipient of the Matthews office’s Wisdom for Wisdom program. Families submit an application explaining how winning a free wisdom tooth extraction will impact their lives.
Andrew’s mom, Kelly, wrote in the application that the procedure would be a huge blessing for her family, alleviating the financial strain of paying for high school, college and oral surgery.
Kelly, who works at Covenant Day, has put both of her children through the private school. Her older son attends college. Andrew is college-bound, too.
“We’ve been saving for college for both of our boys since birth,” Turner said. “We still don’t have anywhere close what we need for college.”
The Turners have tapped into their college savings to keep up with Andrew’s tuition at Covenant Day. Turner views Andrew’s enrollment there as an investment.
“He’s very determined to get to college and do well,” she said. “I think it’s going to be worth our investment.”
Andrew, a rising junior who plays football and lacrosse, enjoys attending Covenant Day.
“I like the community around it,” he said. “Everyone knows each other.”
Turner said she was excited that Dr. JD Kisella would be doing the procedure, as opposed to an intern from a dental school. Kisella, who she described as a straight shooter, actually extracted her older son’s wisdom teeth.
Kisella can vouch for how expensive college can be. He went through 15 years of additional education after high school. That’s four years of college, four years of dental schools and seven years of residency in medical school.
He had $200,000 in student loans when it was all said and done.
“What we’re trying to do is give back to the community that supports us and allows us to be able to do the things we do,” Kisella said. “Our hope is that by relieving some of that burden for the wisdom tooth removal, they could reallocate those funds towards their higher educational needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.