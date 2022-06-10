MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill will host a series of Family Fun Nights from June to September.
The series is designed to hold high-quality events to promote all the town has to offer while bringing together members of the community in a fun social setting.
The series kicks off June 18 with the music of Groove Machine, a 1970s throwback and party band. The free event includes food trucks, inflatables and family games in addition to the concert. The Mint Hill Fire Department will be on hand spraying water on the lower soccer field.
Family fun starts at 6:30 p.m. The concert follows at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
Edifice Construction and Mint Hill Orthodontics are sponsoring the events.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/minthillevents for details.
