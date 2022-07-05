MINT HILL –The Town of Mint Hill will host Family Fun Night featuring the music of Pluto for Planet on July 16 at the Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park.
Pluto for Planet’s style of rock is influenced by blues, classic rock, metal, jazz and alternative rock.
In addition to the concert, the event includes food trucks, inflatables and family games. The Mint Hill Fire Department will once again spray water on the lower field. Come with your swimsuit and play in the water.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to the free event and enjoy a variety of entertainment while supporting Mint Hill. Family fun starts at 6:30 p.m. The concert follows at 7 p.m.
On the web: www.facebook.com/minthillevents
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.