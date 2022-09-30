CHARLOTTE – Officials expect the heaviest rain and strongest wind from Hurricane Ian to impact the Charlotte region from 2 p.m. Sept. 30 to 2 a.m. the following day, according to Robert Graham, deputy director of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management.
Graham said the area could see three to four inches of rain as well as 50 to 60 mph winds, which may result in downed trees and power lines.
Graham recommended the community limit its travel as much as possible.
“This morning we have a lot of folks who decided to stay off the roads,” Graham said. “That is excellent. It really assists us as we move emergency-responders throughout the city and county and allows them to get to folks quicker but also allows everybody to be safe.”
Maj. Brian Folley, of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, warned drivers about the dangers of water on roadways.
“Many of the accidents that we see during flooding events occur because of hydroplaning,” Folley said. “So slow down. Don’t drive through standing water. If you do hit a patch of standing water, especially on the interstates, don’t slam on the brakes, don’t overcorrect your steering, allow that vehicles to pass through the water and you should be fine.”
Residents are encouraged to call 911 for emergencies, such as trees falling on homes, cars and roadways. They should call 311 for non-emergencies situations, such as reporting blocked storm drains or downed trees that aren’t life-threatening or blocking roadways.
311 has extended its hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1.
CMPD recommends residents call Duke Energy for downed power lines at 800-777-9898. Call 911 If the downed power line is sparking or causing a fire.
Capt. Jackie Gilmore, of the Charlotte Fire Department, said 277 firefighters are on duty at 43 stations with swiftwater and search water rescue teams ready to be deployed.
They responded to about a dozen calls yesterday, including trees down on power lines or on homes. There were no injuries.
“Please help us help you. Stay home,” Gilmore said. “If you have to go out, please do not drive across flooded roads. Turn around. Don’t drown.”
