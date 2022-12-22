MATTHEWS – One student has sold handmade crafts for three years in her neighborhood to raise money for Elizabeth Lane Elementary School's holiday drive for families in need.
Adalyn uses money raised from her craft sales to buy items off the school's wishlist.
This year, she spent two weeks outside her neighborhood selling enough crafts to buy $200 worth of donations, including a bicycle.
