CHARLOTTE – Elevation Outreach, a ministry of Elevation Church, will host Love Week 2022 from July 23 to 30 across various sites in the Charlotte area and around the world.
Love Week is a week-long series of volunteer-focused events, with a variety of opportunities to give back to the community.
Elevation Outreach partners with a variety of nonprofits throughout the year, offering more than 1,800 volunteer opportunities during Love Week, including: Charlotte Rescue Mission, Crisis Assistance Ministry, Freedom Schools, Second Harvest Food Bank, Urban Promise and The Harvest Center.
The events are planned with more than 300 partnering organizations worldwide, and there are a multitude of ways volunteers can participate, no matter where they live. Opportunities to sign up for local and virtual events are now available and are open to all.
“We are so honored that we get to partner with incredible outreach organizations that are meeting critical needs across the city of Charlotte and around the world,” said Josh Wood, national outreach director at Elevation Church. “Our hope is that this year’s events will make a meaningful impact for our partners as they serve our communities.”
Charlotte volunteer events for Love Week will be hosted at sites, in addition to 11 Elevation locations throughout the city, including Uptown, University, Blakeney, Matthews and Ballantyne. Volunteer events are also slated for dozens of cities outside of the Southeast region, such as Chicago, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Virtual opportunities for people to participate are available.
During Love Week 2021, Elevation Church gave more than $1.6 million in donations to Outreach partners in seven days, with more than 47,000 total hours served through the various events.
Visit www.elevationoutreach.org/love-week for details.
