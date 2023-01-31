MATTHEWS – The Matthews Committee on Education is requesting town leaders to approach Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Mecklenburg County and the N.C. General Assembly and advocate for increased funding and reporting on student mental health initiatives
Joanna Schimizzi, chair of the committee, said a lot of families aren’t aware of available mental health resources. The committee is also unsure if charter, home and private schools provide access to the same resources offered by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools or understand the importance of these programs.
“I think we're a little bit of a mental health desert,” said Schimizzi, a nationally certified biology teacher who teaches at the North Carolina Virtual Public School.
Schimizzi said the state does not fund school psychologists, social workers or school counselors at the recommended national ratios. Some mental health funding comes from federal grants, which may not be sustainable long-term. She believes schools need to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to mental health.
“We know that our students in documented ways are experiencing mental health needs but remember we don't want to wait until they're in crisis,” she said. “We want to make sure that our schools have access to providing students with proactive supports.”
The committee suggested the town consider adding questions to the citizen survey related to mental health.
Schimizzi asked leaders to think about what student mental health means to them as former students, as parents or as commissioners, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic or when there was a shooting at Butler High School.
Mayor John Higdon said town leaders recently met with N.C. House Rep. Laura Budd and asked for additional funding for mental health. He asked Town Manager Becky Hawke to look into adding questions to the citizen survey.
“When I speak to our school resource officers and the students themselves, I think it's pretty obvious that this is a desert or this is an area that we need additional
help in,” Higdon said. “Sometimes our school resource officers are de facto psychologists because the kids don't have anybody else to talk to.”
He believes the 24-hour news cycle, phones and cyberbullying contribute to conditions that are worse for children today than when he was little.
Commissioner Ken McCool serves as a liaison to the committee and supports the recommendations.
“When I was in school, there was one student that I knew that committed suicide,” McCool said. “It's been a problem – not just after COVID. It's been going on for decades. Hopefully, we can add this to our legislative agenda and get our elected officials on the state level to get some more funding to help prevent this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.