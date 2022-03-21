MATTHEWS – This year's Earth Day celebration in town will provide insight into our environmental impact on the planet and how you can help the plants and animals that help us humans survive.
The celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at Squirrel Lake Park.
Activities include nature hikes, face painting, fishing, eco-friendly exhibits and vendors, animal explorations, nature crafts and STEM activities.
Some of the activities involve community organizations and businesses.
Build a birdhouse with the Charlotte Woodworkers’ Guild, take home a free tree sapling from Bartlett Tree, get a free snow cone from Maid Brigade or get a free rain barrel from Coca-Cola.
HAWK (Habitat and Wildlife Keepers), the Town of Matthews and the N.C. Wildlife Federation’s Great Outdoors University are partnering on the event. Williams Subaru serves as event sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.