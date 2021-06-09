As I write this, the Charlotte region is projected to be entering its first “heat wave” week of 2021. This means daily high temperatures will be 90 degrees or more. Coinciding with this, we are entering drought conditions as we’ve not seen a soaking rain for a few weeks with little rain anticipated for the next week.
What does this mean for our bushes and trees?
Bushes and trees need water and sunlight to grow. A lack of water causes them to keep water in their trunks, so fruit, berries and leaves may fall-off. Think of the lack of water as a person experiencing hypothermia in the cold.
What does this mean for our yards and flowers?
Grass, flowers and even weeds serve many functions. One function is to block the heat at the sun from dehydrating the topsoil. The hot/dry weather may cause grass and flowers to look dead, but really they are protecting themselves by keeping water in their roots. You can help them by not cutting the grass so the grass keeps the ground shaded/moist. If you must cut the grass, use mulch mode so the grass clippings act as a barrier to the evaporative powers of this weather.
What if I choose to water my garden, trees and grass?
If you choose to water, do so early in the morning or later in the evening. Whatever you do, avoid watering during the heat of the day (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in this area). Watering during the heat of the day, especially with a sprinkler, allows some of the water to evaporate while in the air and much of the water will evaporate before it soaks into the ground. Bucket or direct hose watering of trees, bushes and gardens will maximize absorption of the water by the soil and plants. While watering at night may be ideal, that can lead to root rot.
How does watering my plants impact drinking water?
If you use rainwater that you have collected to water your trees, plants or yard, this has no impact on your drinking water. Similarly, if you have access to a creek, pond, or stream, this doesn’t impact the water provided by Charlotte Water or your well. If you use your hose or irrigation system, you are using the same water that supplies your refrigerator, sinks, showers and toilets. Depending upon rainfall in the Catawba River Valley between Asheville and Mountain Island Lake, Charlotte Water may mandate watering restrictions so hospitals, houses and businesses can maintain water supplies - especially for fire hydrants.
How can I Help My Garden Grow?
Heat causes water to evaporate from the garden soil. Plants need water and sunlight. Putting a screen above a garden will help reduce evaporation while allowing sun and water to go through.
Do the heat and drought impact anything else?
These conditions also impact air quality. The air pollutant ground-level ozone readily will form when chemicals produced by automobiles, gasoline-powered lawn equipment and fires are present during the heat of the day. Last summer, when most people stayed home due to COVID-19, was one of the best years for air pollution as very little ground-level ozone was produced.
These conditions also are horrible for brush and forest fires. Water being contracted by trees and bushes make them very flammable and the heat makes it more dangerous for firefighters who wear turn-out gear.
Remember to keep yourselves, children and outdoor pets well hydrated. Pets will find water and shade, so long as you make it available for them.
